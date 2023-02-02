The Chief Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dino Melaye has taken a swipe at the flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, ahead of the February 25 poll.

Melaye, in a lengthy Facebook post Thursday, claimed “with the daily lamentations of APC, the inevitable failure of the party in the polls and the fatigue evident on its presidential candidate (Tinubu), the PDP is looking forward to savouring victory with a great dealcof responsibility”.

Appreciating the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for calling the attention of Nigerians to the suffering occasioned by currency change, fuel scarcity, high exchange rate, Melaye said “APC is neither coordinated nor united to serve the interest of Nigerians”.

“Although they blame their imminent defeat on insider sabotage, whatever is manifesting in the ruling party today is predictable and contextual. From inception till now, the APC has been a marriage of convenience that is headed for divorce and a child of circumstance that is suffering from maturation lag. Either way, it is a hopeless case.

“The candid confession by Ahmed Bola Tinubu that the leadership of his Party is working against him, the confession of Ahmad El-Rufai that the Villa is working hard to ensure the defeat of APC and the wide adoption of these views by their Party leaders can only signify the amplification of tones of defeat.

“Overwhelmed by undisguised public disenchantment, poor campaign management, internal dissent and multiple contradictions, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress and leading voices of the party are aligning with reality by conceding victory to the PDP ahead of the February 23 Presidential election.

“PDP members are working round the clock, reminding Nigerians of the good days of Nigeria under PDP, and assuring of a new lease of life when, by the grace of God, it returns to power in 2023.

“From the drama playing out in APC it is obvious that the mainstream of the Party is neither proud nor pleased with its Candidate. If it is also true that President Buhari, who has been talking of beqeathing great legacies is not pushing Tinubu’s ticket, then the President may just want to spare Nigerians from the plague of handing over a relay race barton to a man who has wilfully amputated himself.

“The Presidential Candidate of the PDP, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar has emerged as the front runner and the preferred choice even by competing parties. He will unite Nigerians, restore progress and realign Nigeria to its pride of place in the comity of nations,” he said.