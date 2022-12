“I want to say that the APC government in Bauchi state and at the federal level under Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu when he becomes the president in 2023 would be organizing this kind of activity in every local government.”

Gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Saddique Baba Abubakar has declared that before and after the 2023 General elections, the party will ensure that it took free medical outreaches to all 774 Local Government Areas of the Federation.

Saddique Abubakar stated this in Azare, the headquarters of Katagum local government area of Bauchi state at the end of a three-day medical outreach, organized by Tinubu/Shettima and Abubakar Support Group known as ‘Jigi-Jagaban’ held at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Azare.

He assured that if elected at the state and Federal levels, the APC will prioritize quality healthcare service delivery, particularly at the grassroots where the majority of the population are poor people and cannot access health services.

The APC gubernatorial candidate lauded all the staff of the Federal Medical Centre for making its facility available for the group and the APC for the outreach as well as the necessary support required to provide medical outreach to the indigents in the area.

According to him, “I want to say that the APC government in Bauchi state and at the federal level under Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu when he becomes the president in 2023 would be organizing this kind of activity in every local government.”





The gubernatorial candidate stressed, “We will try to take medical services to the people. The people don’t even have to come to us but we will go to them through medical outreaches In-Sha-Allahu. So, let’s vote from top to bottom.”

Also speaking, the Coordinator of JigiJagaban Medical Outreach, Ayo Adegbite, said that the idea was to bring healthcare delivery services closer to the people especially, from the grassroots.