APC Zamfara passes vote of confidence on Governor Matawalle

The State Executive Committee (SEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) recognized by the National leadership of the party (Sec) met on Monday and passed a vote of confidence on the leader of the party who is also the state Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

According to SEC, they are happy in the way he’s trying to bring back the state back to its lost glory.

In a statement issued by the Public Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau quoted the Chairman, Tukur Danfulani as saying that the governor has reinvegorated the party to greater heights .

He assured him of their resolved to continue to support his administration in all ramifications, saying we will also bring in workable ideas that will help your administration.

‘Danfulani asked the SEC whether they were happy in the way the governor who as leader of the party is running the affairs of the party, in an unanimous decision, SEC passed a vote of confidence on the governor, the statement declared

The Chairman also informed the governor that members of the SEC have started vigorous contact and mobilization among people of the state which has started yielding positive results.

He disclosed that many members that were hitherto in the groups of former governor Yari and former senator Marafa as well as those from other political parties are coming to join the mainstream APC. Told the governor, we the members

presiding and resolved to continue to work as a team with all members of the party in the state under one roof as a family.

In his address to the party executives, governor Matawalle told them that the meeting with them was delayed due to exigency of work particularly in addressing security issues as well as to allow them participate in the leadership Induction Training.

He assured his full commitment to the needs, growth and development of the party, calling on the leaders to always maintain an open door and give listening ears to all and sundry.

While expressing satisfaction over the way and manner the state exco under Tukur Umar Danfulani is conducting it’s affairs, he assured them continue to do his best to better the lives of the citizens of the state.

