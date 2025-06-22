APC youths issue seven-day ultimatum to Rep Abejide to join party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Support Group (APC-YSG) in Kogi West has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the lawmaker representing Yagba East/West/Mopamuro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable Leke Abejide, to join the party.

According to APC-YSG, Abejide’s popularity and developmental strides are not only crucial to the party’s future success, but his knack for excellence, astute representation and unmatched popularity across the Kogi West will be an added advantage for the ruling party in the state.

APC-YSG, while making the call on Saturday in Kabba during a press briefing themed ‘Consolidating the Gains of Great Representation through Ruling Party Membership’, described Abejide as a fearless leader and harbinger of good representation, praising his commitment to constituency development and people-oriented leadership.

The President of APC-YSG, Comrade Alamoh Samuel Kehinde, said Abejide joining the APC will add electoral value and success to the party in Kogi West, saying it is high timethe APC attracted credible and influential figures to bolster its electoral chances ahead of the 2027 general elections in Kogi State in particular and Nigeria in general.

Kehinde said Abejide has not only brought hope to his people and changed the game from a self-centred style of politics to a people-centred affairs, but has also brought confidence, integrity and leadership that have eluded his people for many years.

Reading from a prepared speech, the Kogi APC youths said, “We find it most exhilarating, patriotic and very important for the survival of democratic good governance, popularity of our party and promotion of good representation at this time of our democratic experience and history to demand for the member representing Yagba East/West/Mopamuro Federal Constituency, Honourable Leke Abejide, to immediately join the All Progressive Congress, given his knack for excellence, astute representation and unmatched popularity across the Kogi West.

“We have made the bold step and are therefore requesting that Elder Leke Abejide join the APC. This request is predicated on the unprecedented good representation he has brought to his people, the unusual popularity he has amassed and the style of politics of development he has introduced.

“Having seen his popularity as the major reason why our party, APC, has been having a poor electoral outing in Yagba Federal Constituency and in preparation towards the 2027 election, it has become the most sensible political move for us to do everything legally permissible and humanly possible to woo him to join our party.

“It is the desire, plan and daily agenda of a serious political party to shop for acceptable and popular personalities to join their party to increase the electoral chances of the party.”

Abejide, who was first elected in 2019, is serving his second term in the Green Chamber, under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

