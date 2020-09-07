APC youth leaders seek amendment of party constitution

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress Extraordinary National Convention, the Youth leaders have disclosed that they would move for an amendment of the party Constitution.

They dropped the hint on Monday while briefing newsmen at the end of a meeting of Youth Leaders of the party from the 36 States of the federation held in Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen, member/Youth representative at the National Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CENCPC), Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed said they would push for a clause in the Party Constitution which would make it mandatory for those holding elective offices to hold an interactive session with party faithful in their respective wards every six months.

Barrister Ahmed who revealed that the proposal enjoyed the blessing of President Muhammadu Buhari submitted that the mandatory interactive session would stimulate strong bond between those holding elective offices and the party members and ultimately, strengthen the party structures.

He said:” It is high time for our leaders to go back to their wards and meet our party members at least every six months. You can imagine how a party member will be anxiously waiting for Mr President or Senate President or Governor or Minister attending ward meetings.

“This will help to energise our people and build the faith of party members at the ward level on the party and our leaders. It will also help educate and inform party members at the grassroots of policies and programmes of the government. I have discussed it with Mr President and he is freely disposed to the idea. He welcomed it and I think we have to ensure this through constitutional backing.”

The Youth leader further revealed that as part of efforts to guarantee integration of his members, recommendations have been made for changes in the party Constitution and guidelines for congresses and primaries.

“We proposed some vital recommendations for changes in the APC Constitution and guidelines for congresses and primaries which we believe would see to better participation of young people in the party activities and process. We also present a draft for the APC Youth Policy Agenda and including certain items into the APC manifesto that cater to the welfare of the Nigerian youth.”

On the call for the establishment of Youth directorate, Barrister Ahmed said, “we have various directorates in the party.

Our party has about 15 million members out of which about 11million are youths. This is a critical group and it requires attention. The youth own the party, but unfortunately while in our constitution we have other directorates, we are calling for a constitutional amendment for a robust and functional directorate for youth.”

