APC youth leaders applaud Matawalle’s contributions to national security

The APC youth leaders’ network has commended the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, for his contributions to national security, particularly in the Northwest region of the country.

The group, which made this known at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, dissociated itself from a recent protest staged by some individuals claiming to be APC youths, demanding an investigation of Matawalle by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to them, “The recent events on a sponsored protest to the EFCC by a compromised faction that claimed to be APC youths, demanding an investigation of Matawalle should be seen as nothing short of an embarrassing attempt to spread falsehood for vendetta politics.

“Indeed, this trying times call for an urgent need for Nigerians to circumspectly evaluate any spurious allegations flying around.

“Nevertheless, our commitment to truth, justice, and the preservation of democratic integrity that the APC stands for, remains undeterred. Let it be made clear: Minister Bello Matawalle is a respected patriot whose legacy and contributions to national security, particularly in the Northwest, continue to uphold the visionary Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“It is on record that insecurity in Zamfara has worsen alarmingly. Daily news of banditry festers, communities being ransacked, lives being lost in thousands, and the cry of protection that was never answered”, the group said.

The APC Youth Leaders Network said Matawalle stands out as a paragon of dedication and patriotism, consistently demonstrating unwavering commitment to national security and stability.

They added that his tireless efforts in coordinating local intelligence, devising effective defence strategies, and supporting counterinsurgency operations in the Northwest region have yielded verifiable and commendable results.

The group reaffirmed their support for President Bola Tinubu and Matawalle, describing the latter as “an epitome of service, loyalty, and patriotism.”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE