APC Youth Leader visits Anambra, tasks stakeholders on winning state for Tinubu

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, National Youth Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Dayo Israel has tasked the Anambra State chapter of the party, particularly its youth wing, on securing 70per cent of all votes cast in the state for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Israel made the call at the weekend during a visit to the state as part of his ongoing Nationwide Youth Mobilization and Energizing Tour, which witnessed the launch of the Bola Tinubu Disciples, a support group with the stated goal of galvanizing young voters in Anambra and across the eastern region to elect Tinubu at the polls in 2023.

Speaking at the event, the APC National Youth Leader hailed Tinubu, describing him as “an inclusive leader with visible footprints of development and tangible support across the entire country.”

Israel said the former Lagos State governor enjoyed the unique status of being the only politician with avowed followers and disciples in all the states of the country, many of whom, he said had stories of their positive encounters with him and how his eternal trust in the potential of youth changed their lives.

The APC chieftain also recounted Tinubu’s administrative years as governor, between 1999 and 2003, noting that he assembled a cabinet that “mirrored Nigeria and underscored his commitment to a leadership that is both inclusive and goals-oriented, and one in which the best hands were sought after and empowered to do the job, regardless of social markers.”

Israel, therefore, tasked the group and other stakeholders he met with during the tour to ensure that these qualities were further made known to the people of Anambra State through various initiatives so that they could “contribute to the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president of the country with at least 70% of their votes.”

The APC chieftain also met with the state working committee of the party in Anambra and praised their courage for standing firm with the party in what he described as unique circumstances, assuring them that their faith would be rewarded, even as he urged them to continue to do their best until victory was achieved next year.

Besides, Israel also visited party elders in the state, including Mrs. Margerie Okadigbo and others who commended his dedication to the party, in particular the victory of Tinubu in 2023.

