APC Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, tasks Kaduna women for continuous support for party

National Youth Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Dayo Israel, has urged women across all the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kaduna State to maintain their support for the party which, saying that the ruling party had continued fulfill its promises of giving the full dividends of democracy to young people and women in the journey to building a stable and prosperous country.

Israel made the call, while speaking at a PVC collection mobilization event, which took place at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Hall in Kaduna, and staged by the APC Youth Awareness and Mobilization Network in partnership with the Office of the National Youth Leader.

The APC youth leader, who offered business empowerment to women across all the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state, attended the event in the company of youth stakeholders of the party in Kaduna.

They including the APC State Youth Leader, Engr Ishaq Abdu, who is also the National Coordinator of the APC Youth Awareness and Mobilization Network; son of Kaduna State governor, Bashir Ahmad El-Rufai and other officials of the Kaduna State government.

Dayo Isreal was in Kaduna State to continue his nationwide youth energizing and mobilization tour which began weeks ago with a tour of the North-East region of the country.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Israel emphasized what he described as the “vital importance” of youths and women to the victory of the APC at the polls in 2023, stating that the party’s status as the ruling party at the center and in the state was informed by the enduring support of youths and women who, in addition to defining politics to a great degree, contributed significantly to economic development in the country.

“Youths and women are the twin pillars undergirding our economy and social stability. Women in particular play vital roles in politics and the economy. Our party recognizes this and this is why the APC government across all levels and including in Kaduna State where Governor El-Rufai is doing an excellent job, will continue to invest in women and offer support to them across all sectors.

“It in this spirit that I will be making a donation here to all the women who have been selected from the entire 23 LGAs of Kaduna State to support your business and other endeavors even as you continue to contribute to socioeconomic growth and development,” he said.

The APC National Youth Leader, therefore, appealed to the women to collect their PVCs, rally their neighbors, and march to the polls in 2023 to elect the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Mallam Uba Sani and other candidates of the party so that it can remain in power and continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“My appeal to you is to collect your PVCs, rally your neighbors, and march to the polls in 2023 to elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mallam Uba Sani and other candidates of the APC so our party can remain in power and continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to you,” Israel said.

The funds was handed over to the State Youth Leader to disburse to the selected women from

The 23 local governments.

