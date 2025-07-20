APC youth group to lobby Akpabio for Sani Musa as party chairman

A coalition of youth groups, claiming to represent over 1,000 All Progressives Congress (APC) support organisations across Nigeria’s North Central region, has announced plans to dispatch a 100-man delegation to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, urging him to support Senator Mohammed Sani Musa for the position of APC National Chairman.

The resolution was reached during an emergency meeting held in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, on Thursday, where the youth leaders gathered to deliberate on the region’s political future and the need for strategic positioning ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by Comrade Dan Okwa, convener of the North Central APC Youth Vanguard, the coalition reaffirmed its commitment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid and noted that achieving that objective would require what it described as “strong, pragmatic, and politically astute” party leadership.

“We believe that the North Central must not only be heard but must be seen at the table of power,” the communiqué stated. “As we prepare for 2027, it is imperative that we reorganise our internal political architecture and present one of our most credible and tested hands to lead the APC.”

The group said Senator Sani Musa, who currently represents Niger East in the National Assembly and chairs the Senate Committee on Finance, has over the years demonstrated the type of loyalty, foresight, and grassroots connection they believe is necessary to stabilise and reposition the ruling party for electoral success.

“He is a man who understands the inner workings of the APC, appreciates its vision, and has shown unwavering commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” Okwa said.

“This is why we are sending a 100-man delegation to visit the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, within the week to present our case and solicit his support for this important mission,” he added.

While acknowledging that other prominent aspirants from the North Central—such as former Nasarawa State governor Senator Tanko Al-Makura—have shown interest in the APC chairmanship, the group described Sani Musa as a generational bridge who combines political experience with a forward-looking approach.

“We respect all aspirants, especially Senator Al-Makura, who is a respected elder and party builder,” the statement noted. “But we strongly believe that at this critical point in our national life, the APC needs a younger, dynamic, and unifying figure who can galvanise the party base, particularly the youth. That person is Senator Sani Musa.”

The coalition also called on APC elders and political stakeholders, particularly from the North Central region, to encourage Senator Musa to officially declare his interest in the chairmanship role, saying the time had come for the region to assert itself more prominently in national leadership.

According to Okwa, the planned visit to Senate President Akpabio will include the presentation of a formal petition containing resolutions from the youth summit and what the group described as a breakdown of the strategic role the North Central has played in strengthening the APC since its inception.

“From voter mobilisation to defending the party during critical moments, the North Central has consistently stood by the APC,” Okwa stated. “We believe now is the time for the party to acknowledge that loyalty and reward competence.”

The group said it would also intensify grassroots mobilisation across North Central states and the Federal Capital Territory in the lead-up to the APC National Convention. It emphasised that the campaign is not just about regional representation but about reinforcing party discipline, restoring internal cohesion, and preparing the APC for sustained national victories.

“We will engage with key leaders across all geopolitical zones. This is about the future of the APC, and we believe Senator Sani Musa has the capacity to lead us into that future,” the statement concluded.

The delegation is expected to visit Senate President Akpabio later this week in Abuja, according to organisers.