Women Leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the 36 states of the Federation have appealed to the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to use his good offices to change their fortunes in the ruling party.

The APC women leaders, at a meeting with members of the APC National Working Committee in Abuja on Tuesday, decried the lack of patronage from the ministers in the cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Woman Leader of the party, Dr Mary Alile.

The President of the Forum of 36 States Women Leaders, Mrs Patricia Yakubu, who recalled their contributions to the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last general elections, raised the allegation of a disconnect between the ministers and their forum, which she noted was the closest to the party faithful at the grassroots.

She said, “Your Excellency, the women have not been compensated for all their pains and sacrifices; we are feeling neglected.

“We will also want to respectfully draw the attention of His Excellency, our Father, the advocate of women’s empowerment, to the fact that most of the federal government programmes that have to do with women sound like news to us.

“We want to plead with you to use your good offices and discuss with the ministers and heads of agencies how to involve our women in their programmes so as to boost confidence and encourage participation and support towards strengthening the party, especially in states where we don’t have APC governors.

“Our Father and pillar, it may interest you to note that we have in our midst the state women leaders, retired AIG, Rtd carrier diplomats, former Federal and State Law Makers, Former Honourable Commissioners, Former Director at Unicef, Former Local Government Chairmen, Entrepreneurs, Associate Professors, Teachers, etc.

“Should there be any opening, we can add so much value to the renewed Hope transformation agenda. ”

Mrs Yakubu equally accused the National Woman Leader of the party of not extending hands of fellowship to the Forum of APC Women.

“Your Excellency, the state women leaders will want to advocate that we should be carried along in all the affairs pertaining to women in the states. We are closer to the Party Women at the grassroots, the largest voting bloc in the secular world, and our demography should not be neglected.

“Since after the elections, Your Excellency may note that only 1 bag of rice and 1 paper wrapper were given to the state women leaders from the National Secretariat of the party.

“Nothing was given to us during Easter, the Ramadan fasting period, or Salah festivities. Even the palliatives that were distributed were not given to the women leaders for onward distribution to the grassroots. We party women waited and waited and waited to no avail, which is very sad.

“Your Excellency, respectfully, we wish to notify you that the Women Leaders sacrificed so much towards the victory of our great party during the 2023 elections. ”

In his response, the APC National Chairman assured them that their grievances would be conveyed to President Tinubu.

He said, “If you observe the distribution of ministers and heads of parastatals, you will agree with me that Tinubu is gender sensitive.

“More appointments are coming. Tinubu is fully aware; we are just one year old. I assure you that you will see more programmes and women’s inclusiveness.

“The APC is ready to open doors for more women’s participation. We will see how we can make more direct contact. Our party is going through some revolutions and reforms.

“We have started training those who will participate in electronic registration, and as grassroots people, you will be included in the training because you have the opportunity to enter from house to house.

“We are planning to establish Democracy Institute so that you can be mobilizers and more women will be recruited.”

