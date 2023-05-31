Two women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state have been kidnapped along Manini flash point of Birnin Gwari Local Governments Area of the state after attending the inauguration of the state governor, Senator Uba Sani

This was disclosed by the chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU, Ishaq Usman Kasai in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday morning

According to him, the bandits blocked the road and kidnapped the two APC women leaders including dozens of others.

He said the kidnapped women leaders are Birnin Gwari APC women leader, Hajiya Lami Awarware and her assistant, Hajiya Haulatu Aliyu.

Findings gathered that immediately after the victims were kidnapped on Tuesday, the kidnappers took them to the forest.

He also said that the abductors are yet to contact the families of the victims or any person in the area.

Recall, two days ago, BEPU had while congratulating the president, Bola Tinubu pleaded with the president to end the insecurity bedeviling the Local Government Area.

Also as at the time of filling the report,the state government and the police are to issue a statement on the development.