APC women flag off North-East presidential campaign in Borno

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Presidential Campaign Council on Saturday flagged off the campaign for the 2023 elections in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The flag off led by Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the presidential candidate of APC, and had in attendance Nana Shattima, wife of the vice presidential candidate, wife of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs Salamat Gbajabiamila, Borno First Lady, Dr Falmata Zulum, wife of Atiku Bagudu, chairman Progressives Governor’s Forum, among other dignitaries.

Speaking at the El-kanemi Sports centre in Maiduguri, Sen. Oluremi has canvassed support for her husband, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Sen. Kashim Shattima.

“We are here on behalf of the mother, the grand patron of our campaign team, Her Excellency Dr Aisha Buhari, she asked me to tell the governor that we appreciate the support he is giving us and the good people of Borno State, the home of peace.

“I want to thank you all for the opportunity you have given us here in Maiduguri to be the host of this rally, to gather all the women from the North-East to come and shout out your support for our dear candidate of our great party”.

“I want to charge you all women of the great North-East that as you have your PVCs if you know that you have not collected your PVC, make sure you pick up your PVC and wait for the elections days”.

“We have the numbers and we want our numbers to reflect on the ballot come February 2023 in support of our dear presidential candidate Bola Ahmad Tinubu.

She promised to empower youths and women if her husband get elected.

“We have a lot to do especially in the repositioning of youths and women in order for them to be resourceful to the nation, to also engage them positively”.

Governor Babagana Zulum who joined the women at the rally, shortly after he received them at the council chamber in the government house, promised to deliver Borno for Tinubu and his former Boss Se. Kashim Shattima.

“Borno State is a home to APC, for me, I have no alternative than to deliver the state to APC”

“We will deliver more than 95 to APC in 2023, it is possible because we have the support of the masses in the state, and the only reward we will give Kashim Shattima is to elect him in 2023”.

“We will do everything possible to bring back APC into power, but to retain APC in Asorock Villa, we will work to deliver the state to APC” Zulum added.

