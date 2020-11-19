APC will win more states in South-East zone in 2023 ― Nwoye

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the Enugu State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Ben Nwoye, has predicted a landslide victory for his party in South-East geo-political zone, saying the decamping of the Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is just the beginning of the new political movement in the region.

Dr Nwoye who spoke to journalists, on Thursday, at Akanu-Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, on his way to Ebonyi State, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s progressive agenda is fast gaining currency in Igbo land, adding that more governors and lawmakers of Igbo extraction would soon join the APC.

Dr Nwoye who is a Federal Commissioner representing Southeast in the Consumer Protection Commission, lauded Umahi for joining the APC, stressing that the decision was wise and apt.

He also described the ongoing developmental projects in the state as “character of APC infrastructural development,” noting that Umahi attributed his defection to historically induced marginalisation by the PDP.

The APC state boss advised Ndigbo to join the APC so as to be fully reintegrated in political mainstream at the national level, pointing that it would enable Southeast to realise their presidency dream in 2023 with the cooperation of other ethnic nationalities.

On the Isi-Uzo bye elections, Dr Nwoye reaffirmed their preparations to win the poll, saying he was happy that the national hierarchy of his party (APC) is fully backing the APC candidate in the election.

“We are going to Isi-Uzo local government to defeat the PDP candidate in the bye election. And I am assuring that the result will be favourable to us. The national level of our party is fully supporting us. It will be a litmus test for other elections that will be held in the state,” he added.

