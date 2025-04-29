APC will pay dearly for ‘bad policies’ in 2027 – CUPP Chieftain

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has issued a marching order to security agents for the immediate clampdown on cultists and their sponsors in the state.

The directive comes in response to a resurgence of secret cult killings in Benin City, the Edo State capital, over the past five days.

Recall that the Nigerian Tribune earlier reported heightened tension in Benin as rival cult groups, Black Axe and Maphite Confraternities, have resumed their battle for supremacy, which has so far resulted in the deaths of no fewer than 15 people.

This disturbing development comes barely three months after Governor Okpebholo signed the Secret Cult Prohibition Bill into law, which prescribes a 21-year jail term for cultists and their sponsors.

The Tribune gathered that the renewed cult war, reportedly between the two rival groups, began on Friday, April 25, 2025, with the killing of a physiotherapist identified simply as Alex, and another individual near the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) back gate in Ugbowo, Benin.

Responding swiftly to the escalating violence, the Governor, through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bugie Okhuemoi, expressed the government’s deep concern over the resurgence of cult-related violence in the state.

Okhuemoi stated that Governor Okpebholo remains resolute in his commitment to rid Edo of cultism, criminality, and all threats to peace and order.

The statement read:

“The Edo State Government is deeply concerned about the resurgence of cult-related violence in some parts of the state.

“It is important to recall that, following earlier disturbances last year, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, both personally and through his representatives, convened a series of critical meetings with the known leaders of groups suspected to be involved in these criminal activities.

“At those meetings, firm agreements were reached — they were to rein in their members and take full responsibility for their conduct.

“The Governor made it abundantly clear that the state would no longer tolerate the senseless killing of our youth and the destabilization of our communities.

“Regrettably, recent developments indicate that some individuals and groups have chosen to defy that understanding.

“Governor Okpebholo has therefore directed security agencies to act decisively. Those who test the will of the state will face the full weight of the Edo State Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Law. There will be no sacred cows.

“This administration remains unwavering in its commitment to eliminate cultism, criminality, and all threats to peace and order in Edo State.

“We urge all law-abiding residents to remain calm and go about their daily activities. Security agencies are fully mobilized and working around the clock to restore and maintain peace.

“The Okpebholo administration is determined to build a safe, stable, and prosperous Edo State — and no amount of intimidation or criminal defiance will stand in the way,” the statement concluded.

It is worth recalling that Governor Monday Okpebholo, on January 30, 2025, signed the Secret Cult Prohibition Bill into law, approving a 21-year jail term for cultists and their sponsors.

The Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG), Umar Ikhilor, in a separate statement, noted that the previous law had been repealed to impose stiffer penalties on cultists and their sponsors.

He urged the public to take heed and refrain from actions detrimental to the peace, growth, and development of Edo State.