Soji Ajibola

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) has described as unacceptable the dwindling standard of education in Oyo state, and, thereby unfolded its plan to declare State of Emergency in the sector.

The Governorship candidate of the party, Senator Teslim Folarin had in his manifesto unfolded his plan to revamp the sector in order for the state to regain her pride of place in the sector.

Folarin who recalls his achievement in the education sector as a lawmaker said he would convoke education summit with the assemblage of reputable citizens with landmark achievement in the sector.

According to him, education will remain one of the pivot stand upon which my administration will stand, if voted as the next executive governor of Oyo state on 11 March 2023.

The state education sector is in shambles and non-functional with unimpressive low students enrollment, poor provision of infrastructure, ineffective quality assurance process and low national rating.

Education is a powerful tool for the advancement of any society and the most potent weapon to fight poverty.

Our administration shall reposition the sector and ensure deployment of Education Reformation Strategy (ERS).

There will be convocation of Education Summit, Provision of adequate training and motivation for teachers and infrastructural development of schools at all levels.

Also, the ICT will be a bedrock of the educational sector with the creation of quality Assurance Agency for better academic performance.

Also included in the manifesto is the repositioning of State-owned tertiary institutions as global centres of academic excellence through massive infrastructural development, third-party resource mobilisation and international collaborations.





It is also added that the APC administration will create an enabling environment for effective teaching and learning, as well Provide bursary and scholarships.

Folarin also assured the people of regular payment of subvention/grants to public schools and eradication of consultancy policy in tertiary education.

It will be recalled that APC gubernatorial candidate as a lawmaker has facilitated among others 88 fully furnished classrooms, 17 state-of-the-art ICT centres across Oyo Central Senatorial Districts and University of Ibadan.

His achievement also include, construction of Blocks of classrooms at St John Anglican primary school at Apatere, Origi primary school, Surulere LGA and Olubode primary school, Olubode in Ona Ara LGA.