APC will collapse in March/April 2023 ― Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has predicted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will collapse by March/April 2023.

The newly inaugurated boss of the main opposition party made the declaration while addressing Benue PDP stakeholders at the weekend in Government House, Makurdi, Benue State.

While describing the ruling party as “a contraption,” Ayu also reiterated his position that PDP will win at least 25 state governorships, come 2023.

According to a statement issued by his media office and made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, the former Senate president also assured the stakeholders, who included governorship aspirants, that the party will not impose candidates on the people in the 2023 general elections.

The statement quoted him as saying: “By March/April 2023, there will be no APC in Nigeria. APC is a contraption, a contraption to win power, but they have no programme or any ideological position on what to do with power.

“Therefore, we will be coming back in every state and at the federal level to take over power, with a coherent programme of action, and with which we will implement workable policies as we were doing before.”

Ayu was full of praises for the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, saying he has followed the footsteps of the late Moses Adasu in supporting his political aspiration.

He dismissed reports of competition between himself and ex-Senate President David Mark, saying it was actually Mark who told him to go for the PDP national chairmanship.

The party boss further said: “I am telling you this story because it shows that at any one time we are united in Benue, definitely, Nigeria will not ignore us.

“This is not the first time we have attained victory by our collective effort. In 2019, when they said there was federal might, we said the allied forces of Benue were ready for the federal might. And we defeated that federal might.”

While calling for party unity and respect for popular decisions, Ayu said: “I urge us to continue to work together. Don’t be afraid of Federal might. The Allied Forces of Benue are still as united as ever. And today, we are even stronger.

“I believe whoever emerges as a candidate for any elective position, once the list is forwarded to Abuja, I don’t want Gov. Ortom or his candidates to come to the lobby. This is because the decision of Benue people will be respected at all times.”

On the deplorable security situation in the country, especially the daily killings, he regretted the fate of Nigerians but encouraged them not to lose hope as the PDP is coming to rescue and rebuild the battered country.

“Do not lose hope, Nigerians. Do not lose hope in Nigeria just because a small group of people have come to destroy her. Let us join hands and get rid of them, and reclaim and rebuild our country,” he declared.

Ayu urged party faithful to work at the ward levels as the PDP commences its rescue mission for the country.

