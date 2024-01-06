Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) has received Sen. Solomon Ewuga, former Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and others into the party.

Speaking at the event on Saturday in Lafia, Ganduje described the former senator as an asset to the state and the country.

Ganduje said that the party under him would reconcile aggrieved members and ensure that those who left are brought back in order to strengthen the party for victory in future elections.

He also promised to promote internal democracy and give all members a level playing fields to avoid needles disagreements arising from party activities.

He therefore said that they have a blueprint to ensure that the party wins all the 36 governorship seats of the country in future elections.

Also, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State commended Dr. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the National Chairman of APC and other leaders as well as the defectors.

Gov. Sule said that given the pedigree of Sen. Ewuga and his wealth of experience, his return would go a long way to strengthen the party in the state.

On his part, Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, former governor of the state, welcomed the leaders of the party and federal government officials to the state.

Al-Makura lauded the National Chairman of the party and attributed the increased fortunes of the party in the country to the leadership style of Ganduje.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu-led administration and expressed optimism that the government has the capacity to tackle the security and economic challenges confronting the country.

He also promised to continue to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule to succeed in adding value to the lives and welfare of the people of the state.

Al-Makura described the defection of Ewuga as a welcome development and believed that it would add value to the state and increase the fortune of the party.

Also speaking, Ahj. Aliyu Bello, Nasarawa State Chairman of APC welcomed Sen. Ewuga as well as other defectors to the ruling party in the state.

Bello added that Ewuga and other defectors have the same rights and privileges as other party members and can pursue whatever ambitions or interests they have just like any other person in the party.

Responding, on behalf of others, Ewuga, Former Senator, Nasarawa North, 2011-2015 expressed gratitude to Ganduje, Akume, Sule and others for the reception.

He said that APC was his home and described the occasion as home coming for him.

He therefore, promised to support the governor to succeed and work toward the victory of the party in future elections.

Ewuga who served as minister of State for FCT under the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, was received on Saturday in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital.

Sen. Ewuga was also the first Civilian Deputy Governor of the state before he was appointed a minister by the then president.

Matthew Ombugaku, 2023 gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Yusuf Alfa, Musa Iyimoga, immediate-past Assembly Member, Doma North constituency under Zenith Labour Party among others defected alongside Ewuga to APC.

