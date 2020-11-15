APC unsettled by our rebound from defeat ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) of launching what it called a childish smear campaign against the main opposition party because the governing party is unsettled by the reorganisation that has taken place, which has enabled the PDP to rebound from defeat.

This followed claims by the APC that the PDP is no longer able to pay its staff and has consequently laid off some of them.

But in a reaction, the PDP accused the APC of only trying to divert attention from its failure as a ruling party by dabbling into PDP internal affairs that it hardly understands.

According to a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary in Abuja on Sunday, “the APC has exposed its mortal fear over the reorganised PDP, being dazed by our vibrant opposition as well as relentless exposing of its failures and complicity of its leaders in humongous corruption in high places.

“The APC is discomfited by our repositioning as the rallying platform of Nigerians from all divides in their collective quest to rescue our nation from APC-imposed hardship, violence, bloodletting, decayed infrastructure and mortgaging of our nation to foreign interest.”

The PDP lampooned the APC for seeking to “divert attention from its failures and reported involvement of very top officials of its government in a looting spree, by engaging in a smear campaign, distortions and wild goose chase on issues that are internal to the PDP.”

The statement added: “The APC is also desperate to divert attention from its wicked increase in the pump price of fuel to N170 per litre, the indicting revelations from the EndSARS enquiry panels as well as Saturday’s abduction of children in Zaria, Kaduna state by gunmen, who had scaled up attack on Nigerians while the APC has abandoned governance to seek consultancy job in other political parties.”

The PDP expressed surprise that the APC, “which recently admitted to being a party of “bandits,’ whose leaders are like ‘criminal bandits ravaging our communities, towns and villages,’ will reduce itself to a confused busybody, having been overwhelmed by the burden of failure and repulsion of Nigerians to their wicked and exploitative policies.

“Since the APC has become so overwhelmed by governance that it now seeks for a job in our party, we counsel them to apply formally as consultants instead of seeking to distract us from our focus of giving direction to our country at this critical time.

“In any case, we want the APC to know that the PDP will never be distracted from focusing on our processes in galvanising Nigerians for the task ahead.”

It urged the APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, to address the crisis in his party “and stop sending impostors and charlatans, as spokespersons, to constitute public nuisance by dabbling into issues they have no knowledge about,” adding: “The APC has become a sinking pirate ship and should blame itself for its woes and imminent collapse.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

