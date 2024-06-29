The All Progressives Congress (APC) critical stakeholders in Zamfara state have discussed challenges facing the party and ways to resolve all grievances that threaten their unity, declaring that the unity of the party in the state is sacrosanct.

In a meeting held Saturday in Gusau, the state capital, the state APC Chairman, Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani, revealed that the party has initiated a monthly meeting that will bring together all its members with a view to remain one united entity in the state.

The meeting was held with members from all the 14 local government areas of the state, all critical stakeholders, as well as state party executives from the local governments and their wards executives, including youths, women and party elders in the state.

A statement issued on Saturday by the Zamfara state APC publicity secretary, Yusuf Idris, said from Gusau, the meeting was attended and chaired by the State Party Chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, while from Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji, it was attended by the immediate past chairman of the party, Hon. Lawali M.Liman and the State Secretary of the party, Hon. Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima,

“From Talata-Mafara, the meeting was attended by former State Secretary of the party, Hon.Sani Musa while from other local governments, notable party chieftains such as Members of the House of Representatives and State Assembly Members elected under the party were all in attendance.”

“The discussions revolved around challenges facing the party and the way forward to resolve all grievances that had hitherto threatened the unity.

“The meeting also appreciated individual and collective contributions of leaders and elders, especially welfare packages from the state leader of the party and Hon. Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle and Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, among others.

“The party leaders and representatives also reviewed the security concerns that have bedevilled the state in particular and the region in general, among other crucial issues of the state.”

“Members are optimistic that the measures put in place by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will bring an end to insecurity, especially the deployment of security personnel to the state and the northwest in general.

“The party commended and appreciated President Bola Ahmed’s proactive measures in addressing the challenges of hardship in the country, ” he added.

Zamfara state APC urged members to continue to be law-abiding in or outside the state, assuring them of initiating more welfare packages that will reach members at all levels while also soliciting their continuous prayers for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and the party leaders.

