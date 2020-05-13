APC Unity Forum crisis: Screening Committee opens up on bribery allegations

With the dust raised over the choice of Chief Olusola Oke, as the candidate of the Unity forum group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, yet to settle, the Chairman of the Seven-man screening Committee put in place by the group, Senator Yele Omogunwa, admitted receiving money from the aspirants during the screening exercise.

The Committee has been alleged of being induced during the screening which produced Oke as the forum’s consensus aspirant to face the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, ahead of the APC primaries scheduled to July this year.

Speaking on the allegation, Senator Omogunwa denied collecting millions of Naira to pick Oke as the party’s concensus candidate but said the committee only shared the sum of N1.2m given to them by different aspirants in the process of carrying out their duties.

Senator Omogunwa while speaking to newsmen in Akure, Ondo State capital, said “When we were holding meetings here, there was no water, no biscuit and we were working day and night.

“Segun Abraham came and gave us N100,000. It was in the open. Odimayo gave the committee N200,000. Another aspirant gave us N500,000. Kazeem gave us N20,000 and Adelegan gave N50,000.

“The total amount shared by the seven committee members was N1.2m. It was out of the money we booked the hotel for the Secretary for three days because he was coming from Ife.”

He, however, said Oke emerged as the group’s choice after the Committee had an interface with the aspirants for two days while all the aspirants agreed to support whoever that is chosen.

Senator Omogunwa maintained that all the aspirants promised to abide by anybody the committee used its wisdom to select, saying the seven-man committee relocated to a church where the decision was reached to pick Chief Oke.

He revealed that some members of the Committee did not pitch their tent with Oke, disclosing that the Secretary of the Committee, Prof. Soal Ehindero specifically wanted a technocrat Governor while the only woman in the committee picked Mrs Jumoke Ajasin-Anifowose.

“All the aspirants are competent but I agreed with the majority that said Chief Oke. The Secretary left without signing. The only woman in our midst also did not sign.

“The aspirants told us to do it the way it pleased us and they will support whoever emerges.

“We followed the mind of the public. A politician should wait for his time.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

P&ID: US Judge Grants Nigeria’s Request To Access Ex-President Jonathan, Diezani’s Bank Records

A New York Federal Judge, lorna Schofield has granted Nigeria’s request for a subpoena on 10 United States banks for information to prosecute government officials allegedly connected to the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) alleged bribery scheme and subsequent $9.6 billion claims… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigerians Recycling Face Masks From Dumpsites ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic has raised an alarm over the practice of some Nigerians picking face masks from dumpsites to recycle and sell. The chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who warned on this during the task force… Read full story

[PROFILE]: Who Is Professor Ibrahim Gambari, President Buhari’s New Chief Of Staff?

On Tuesday, May 12, there was an official statement that Professor Ibrahim Gambari would succeed the late Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari. The official announcement according to the Presidency will be made on Wednesday during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting… Read full story

Reps Tackle FG For Using Foreign Airline To Evacuate Nigerians Abroad

The House of Representatives on Tuesday kicked against the Federal Government’s decision to engage foreign airlines in evacuating Nigerians stranded in abroad. The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Mohammed Shamsudeen Bello and eight others… Read full story

Reps Unhappy Over Mysterious Deaths In Jigawa •Ask FG to halt evacuation of COVID-19 patients to states of origin

The House of Representatives on Tuesday solicited for Federal Government’s intervention to urgently establish at least five testing centres in Jigawa State as part of efforts geared toward ending the mysterious deaths in the state. The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by… Read full story

We Tested 111 For Coronavirus In Kogi, They All Returned Negative, Says Govt

Kogi State government said on Tuesday said that 111 persons it tested for coronavirus returned negative. The state Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, made the disclosure in a statement in Lokoja, the state capital… Read full story

Bandits Killed 15, Injured Five During Kaduna Attack ― Police

At least, 15 people have been killed by bandits in the recent attack on Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State police command. The incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when gunmen invaded the community… Read full story

Another COVID-19 Patient Delivered Of Baby Boy At LUTH

A team of doctors, anaesthetists and nurses at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, delivered another woman, 37, with coronavirus of a baby boy weighing. Professor Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of LUTH, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria… Read full story

32-Year-Old Man Who ‘Recently Returned From Dubai’ Dies Of Coronavirus In Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, says a 32-year-old man who recently returned from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with severe underlying health conditions, died of coronavirus on Tuesday. Abayomi confirmed the death of the man, whose identity was not revealed… Read full story

COVID-19: Lagos State Releases Additional Guidelines For Reopened Commercial, Industrial, Institutional And Recreational Facilities

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lagos State Government on Tuesday issued additional guidelines for the operations of all the commercial, industrial, institutional and recreational facilities that have just been recently unlocked in the state. According to a statement by the state Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources… Read full story

Senate Demands Prompt Action From Security Agencies Over Banditry In North

The Senate on Tuesday asked the relevant security agencies to take firm and prompt actions against the resurgence of banditry in the country. The lawmakers also demanded full implementation of the recommendations of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Nigeria Security Challenges… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Justice For The Port Harcourt Three

DURING these perilous times when Nigerians are daily confronted with hunger and pain, with waves of joblessness and privations surging since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, some felons are still at their beastly best, perpetrating horrendous and blood-curdling crimes… Read full story