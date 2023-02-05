Chances of the presidential and governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bola Tinubu and Senator Teslim Folarin have received a boost in Oyo state. With the reconciliation, Senators Ridwan Soji Akanbi and Kola Balogun as well declaration of the Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare, for the actualization of the governorship ambition of Senator Folarin’ in Oyo state.

Senator Folarin, as reliably informed, initiated a peace meeting between the two chieftains of the party at different locations in Ibadan at the weekend.

The APC governorship candidate had separate closed-door meetings with Senator Akanbi at his Jericho residence and the incumbent senator representing Oyo South Senatorial candidate Balogun at his Ikolaba residence.

The peace talks were aimed at ensuring the victory of the presidential candidate of the party, Chief Bola Tinubu, as well as the other candidates of the party in the state.

As reliably gathered, the chieftains of the party have resolved to put aside their differences and work for the common goal of the party.

In a related development, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, declared support for the former Senate leader.

The Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland, who spoke while featuring on a political programme on an Ibadan-based radio station, said he would team up with others to ensure the APC wins all elections in Oyo State.

He revealed that many aggrieved party members have been appealed to and that many more people would be visible in the coming days.

” We have a better candidate in Oyo State. And I do not doubt in my mind that he would defeat the incumbent. He was the leader of the state, and he was a three-term senator. Over the years, he has garnered needed leadership experiences that can be deployed in making things work for good in our state.

“I am with him, and there is no doubt about that. We may have a point where we disagree, but that is normal in politics. We have discussed and discovered that we all need to work together. We were in government for eight years and we shouldn’t have lost the state but for division. I think we have all learned our lessons,” he said