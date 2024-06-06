The United Kingdom Chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) said it has concluded plans to hold its congress that will usher in new leadership of the chapter of the party.

A member of the Interim Committee, which is organizing the congress, Councillor Tunde Ajisola, made this known in a statement, copy of which made available to newsmen on Wednesday, saying that proper arrangements had been concluded for the conduct of a free and fair election scheduled to hold in London between June 27 and 29, 2024.

It would be recalled that a 22-member Interim Committee was appointed on January 13, 2024, the date earlier picked for the Congress, with Hon. Tunde Doherty as the Chairman and Hon. Joseph Adebola, as Secretary to control the UK chapter of the APC.

Ajisola disclosed that no fewer than 28 members would be contesting for positions of Chairman, Deputy National Chairman (North and South), Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Publicity Secretary, Deputy Publicity Secretary, Financial Secretary, Treasurer, Youth Leader, Welfare Secretary, Legal Adviser, among others, saying that the APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, would be leading the team of the party’s delegates to oversee the electoral process.

According to him, the team of the party’s delegates include the National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Argungu as well as other party chieftains.

This was just as he noted that the party delegates that will vote in the exercise were drawn from all the city caucuses, that make up the chapter, saying that they would all be voting for the national executive of APC chapter.

“No fewer than 28 members will be contesting for the elective positions which include the Chairman, Deputy National Chairman (North and South), Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Publicity Secretary, Deputy Publicity Secretary, Financial Secretary, Treasurer, Youth Leader, Welfare Secretary, Legal Adviser, among others.

“Leading the team of the party’s delegates to oversee the electoral process is the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru and other members of the party’s NWC, including the National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Argungu as well as other party chieftains,” he stated.

“The success of this Congress will definitely bring all members in the UK together on the same pedestal to achieve great feat for the party both in the diaspora and at the national level,” he added.

Speaking further on the arrangements put in place for the success of the congress, Ajisola, said the exercise would be an historic moment for the UK chapter of the APC, as it draws the curtains for the struggle for power and elective positions within the UK chapter of the party.

“This is history in the making for our great party APC. It is history for Nigeria and Nigerians in the Diaspora.

“Every progressive Nigerians in the Diaspora are glad to be part of this effort to bring sanity and quality leadership to the party and we welcome as many Nigerians as possible from across the UK to the congress.

“The coming UK congress is key to the success of the APC as a party because it is the very first Nigerian party congress outside the shores of Nigeria, after successfully adding Diaspora chapter to APC Amended Constitution 2022,” Ajisola stated.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE