Soji Ajibola

The United Kingdom Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday tasked the voters in Oyo State to elect the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin ahead of this weekend’s election.

The Chairman, of APC Oyo State UK caucus, Hon. Bayo Amusat-Gbenla also congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the 16th President of Nigeria.

He assured all Nigerians that the tenure of Asiwaju would bring new hope to the generality of all Nigerians.

Amusat-Gbenla stressed that Tinubu will fulfil all his electioneering promises and reposition Nigeria among the comity of nations.

Speaking on this forthcoming gubernatorial election, Honorable Bayo Gbenla called on all Oyo state people ‘to please come out en masse to cast their votes for senator Teslim Folarin as the governor in the next election coming up on 11th of March 2023.

He said the APC candidate has contributed immensely to the growth of Oyo state as a third-term senator at the National Assembly.

‘We must also guide against having a continuation of PDP; an opposition government in our state.

He charged the people of the state to vote for all APC House of Assembly candidates as this will assist our governor in the passage of laws and policies that will create an enabling environment to fast-track the growth and development of the state.

