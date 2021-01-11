APC to Obiozor: We are ready to work with you to bring Ndigbo to mainstream politics

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated former Nigerian ambassador to the United States of America, and new President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanézè Ndígbo, Professor George Obiozor on his election as the new President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

APC’s National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpan Udoedehe in a statement last night said the APC “is determined to consolidate on the ongoing efforts to further mainstream the South-East geo-political zone in the workings of the governing APC and place the zone in its deserved political standing in the country.”

The party further advised all Ndigbo to support the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

The statement read in part: “We also congratulate the outgoing Chief John Nwodo executive for its mature and patriotic leadership of Ohanézè Ndígbo.

“Going by his distinguished service to the nation, Obiozor’s experience and suitability for the strategic position of President-General of Ohanézè Ndígbo is not in doubt. The Party hereby urges Ndigbo to support Obiozor to fulfil the mandate of the organisation.

“The APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni is determined to consolidate on the ongoing efforts to further mainstream the South-East geo-political zone in the workings of the governing APC and place the zone in its deserved political standing in the country.

“While the APC is ready to partner and work with the new leadership of Ohanézè Ndígbo towards our shared development, we are also confident that the new leadership will be a bastion for the unity and tolerance all Nigerians should imbue for the peace and progress of the nation.

“The APC wishes the Obiozor-led Ohanézè Ndígbo a successful tenure.”