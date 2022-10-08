APC to inaugurate women presidential campaign team on Monday

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), may kickstart its campaigns on Monday with the inauguration of the APC Women Presidential Campaign Team.

The elaborate event will hold on Monday at the Dome Banquet Hall, President Villa, Abuja.

The party presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu who returned to the country on Thursday, visited the venue on Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari will chair the APC Presidential Campaign Council while the First Lady, Aisha Buhari will preside over the Women Wing of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Team.

Senator representing Lagos Central, Oluremi Tinubu and former First Lady of Borno State, Nana Shettima, will serve as chairman and co-Chairman respectively of the Women Wing.





The APC’s women’s campaign team, comprising over 1,200 women drawn from across the country, is expected to bolster the party’s gender-sensitive credentials as the APC is also the only major political party to have a female gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 election cycle.

Checks revealed that for the seamless promotion of its programmes, the women’s campaign team has been accorded a degree of autonomy to execute its activities at the national, zonal and state levels.

“Efforts are also reportedly ongoing to rally the thousands of women-focused support groups affiliated with the APC for a nationwide mass mobilisation project,” a party source said.