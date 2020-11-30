APC to hold  emergency NEC meeting  next week

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
An emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress has been fixed for next week. 

A statement issued by its deputy national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena disclosed that the virtual meeting will hold at 11 am at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja.

While it was silent on its agenda, Nabena said it would “review the Party’s position and set agenda for the Party’s next move.”

The statement read in part:” An emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been scheduled for Tuesday, 8th December 2020.

“In a formal invitation sent to APC NEC members by the National Secretary of the Party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the meeting will “review the Party’s position and set agenda for the Party’s next move.”

“In line with the COVID-19 public health protocols, the APC NEC meeting will be virtual. Login details will be sent to APC NEC members in due course. The meeting is slated for 11am at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja.”

 

