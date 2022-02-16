APC to boycott Bayelsa May 14 LGA election

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayelsa State chapter, has said it will boycott the forthcoming May 14, 2022, elections into the positions of Chairman, Vice Chairman and Councillors in all the eight local government areas of the state, over fears that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would highjack the process.

The State Chairman of the APC, Chief Dennis Otiotio, during an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune in Yenagoa, said that the APC is boycotting the LGA elections because they don’t want their members to invest and partake in an election that would be conducted by members of PDP.

It would be recalled that the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC) in an official schedule signed by the Chairman of the state electoral body, Hon. Ball Oyarade, said that in accordance with section 301 of the Electoral Act 2010, activities for the election will commence from Febuary 11, 2022, while the collection of Forms, 001 and 002, by all political parties is scheduled for Febuary 21st to March 2nd, 2022.

Explaining further, Chief Otiotio, said that the APC will not be taking part in the election due to the fact that it lacked confidence in the BYSIEC that is managed by persons, who were appointed by the governor of the state, a leader of the PDP in the state.

He said “it is easy for everyone to know that the result of the election would be written in Government House. The election will certainly be a sham. If it were the Federal INEC that was conducting the election, we would have been more comfortable participating.

“Why would you expect us to partake in an election that is being conducted by the PDP? Are you not aware that all the members of the BYSIEC are PDP members? If you recall, the current Chairman of Ekeremor LGA was once the Chairman of BYSIEC.

“You cannot be a judge in your own case. So we are not going to waste our time and energy to contest in that kind of election. We do not have confidence in the BYSIEC and will not encourage our members to contest. So we are boycotting the election.”

