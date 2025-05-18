‘APC summit, opportunity for frank dialogue ahead 2027’

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Progressive Voters’ Forum (PVF) has commended President Bola Tinubu and the party National Working Committee (NWC) for the initiative to hold the first APC National Summit.

The summit scheduled to hold on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with the theme, ‘Renewed Hope Agenda: The Journey So Far’, is expected to be attended by President Bola Tinubu; Vice President Kashim Shettima, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin; House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and the governors in APC controlled states and their deputies.

Speaking on the event which will also have delegates from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,

National Coordinator of PVF, Dr. Olusegun Kenneth, said: “the summit will afford the APC leaders opportunity to review the party’s performance as a ruling political party, dialogue on how to move the country forward and unite the party leaders more ahead of future elections.”

Dr. Kenneth said the gathering will also be an opportunity for President Tinubu to showcase his achievements in the past two years.

“As a forum, we believe that this summit is coming at the right time. By 29th of this month of May, it will be two good years that our amiable President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over. So as a responsible party, the Ganduje’s NWC has provided this platform to showcase many achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda that have been under reported or the opposition parties have refused to see. We commend the National Working Committee for that.

“We, however, call on all the delegates to the summit to attend with an open mind and engage on productive dialogue that will solidify our party, evangelise it to more Nigerians and drive APC to victories in future elections.

“This summit should also bring onboard different interests and groups and find a way to accommodate all interests, including those that are just joining the fold.”

The statement also called on the party faithful to continue to galvanize support for the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding that” the government has used the last two years to lay good foundation for the economy, infrastructure and wellbeing of Nigerian, and the results have started yielding as prices of commodities have started coming down, inflation dropping among others.

“We believe that this national summit is in the interest of Nigerians and the nation. In due time, Nigerians will totally ignore the noisy opposition parties and their figures, and embrace the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement stated.

