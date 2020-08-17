APC stalwart joins PDP in Oyo, cites Makinde’s sterling performance for action

A philanthropist and hitherto chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Akinwole Akinwale, (popularly known as Wolekanle), has said the party would soon die in the politics of Oyo State.

Chief Akinwale, who defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), last week, said many APC faithful would soon join the grey.

He particularly hinged his defection on the brilliant performance of the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde under the PDP.

At the event to mark his official declaration for the PDP in Osupa Ward (09), Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of the state, Chief Akinwale, who was the immediate past secretary of the APC-led caretaker committee of the council, led his hundreds of followers to the PDP meeting in Osupa Ward.

Speaking with newsmen at Osupa Baptist Day School, Ogbomoso, Chief Akinwale said he was motivated by the developmental strides of Governor Makinde.

He said, “The government of Oyo State, under the able leadership of Governor Makinde, has done well because it has prioritised governance to suit the different sectors of the state’s economy. He has also taken the needs of both the poor and the rich into consideration.

“If you have a governor that is doing this great job, as a lover of progress, you must support his agenda. And that is why I am joining the PDP because I’m very motivated by the work rate of Governor Makinde and the way he has carrying the youths along in the administration within Ogbomoso and Oyo State.

“The APC did best while in power. But I sat and had a good thought and realised the PDP has done better in many ramifications. What we did today was just for the ward level as the basic and you can see the number. Later, we will move to the local government level. I can say categorically that very soon, you will all see that the PDP will be synonymous with Ogbomoso because the APC will die a natural death in the city and Oyo State.”

The PDP chairman in Osupa Ward, Honourable Olatinde Iyanda, on behalf of the party leadership in, welcomed Chief Akinwale to the fold and handed umbrella, as a symbol of the party, and membership card to him.

