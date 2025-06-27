APC stakeholders write Imo Assembly, demand resignation of LG chair

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Obiangwu/Ezemba Ward, along with concerned indigenes of the Obiangwu Autonomous Community in Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State, has called for the resignation of the Executive Chairman of Ngor Okpala, Hon. Chika Ibekwe.

They are also demanding the resignation of the council leader and the councilor of Obiangwu Ward, Hon. Chibuike Agbugba, due to alleged anti-party activities.

This demand is outlined in a petition dated June 23, 2025, and addressed to the member of the Imo State House of Assembly representing the Ngor Okpala state constituency and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. This petition was presented during a peaceful demonstration aimed at expressing their grievances.

The petition was jointly endorsed by Chief Emmanuel Agbakwuru, the Ward Chairman of Obiangwu/Ezemba APC; Hon. Chukwuma Anuforo; Chief Clement C. Nwigwe; and other party chieftains and stakeholders under the Obiangwu Stakeholders Forum. The group stated that the call for the resignation of the two officials became necessary due to their recent unsatisfactory actions and inactions, which reportedly undermine the interests of the ruling APC in the area.

The protesters criticized the LGA Chairman Ibekwe and Council Leader Hon. Agbugba for arbitrarily imposing an interim Caretaker Committee to oversee the Obiangwu Development Union (ODU), contrary to the community’s wishes, calling this move “undemocratic and unacceptable.”

They also accused the embattled council chairman and leader of making reckless statements, exhibiting high-handedness, and name-dropping by declaring publicly that Governor Hope Uzodimma had endorsed Prince Alex Mbata as the sole candidate for the Imo East senatorial ticket in 2027.

The group further alleged that the two elected leaders display a reckless lifestyle in public, which diminishes the reputation of the council and Governor Uzodimma.

As a result, they appealed to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ruby Emele, and the member representing the Ngor Okpala state constituency, Hon. Obinna Egu, to disband the caretaker committee announced by the LGA chairman.

They also requested Hon. Emele to promptly oversee the nomination process for caretaker committee members for each of the eight villages in Obiangwu, in accordance with the resolutions from a stakeholders’ meeting held the previous Sunday.

In response to the protest, Dr. Perry Njoku, a chieftain of the APC from the community and a former Executive Director at the Imo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency under Governor Hope Uzodimma, dismissed the protest and the allegations against Hon. Ibekwe and Hon. Agbugba as unfounded and misguided.

He described the stakeholders’ meeting as null and void, stating it was neither organized nor conducted by any recognized authority within the Obiangwu Community. Dr. Njoku clarified that the council boss appointed and inaugurated the ODU caretaker committee according to the directive of the state government.

He further explained that the committee has already begun its work and urged the public and the Imo State government to disregard the protest and petition, labeling them as actions of an “opposition group.” According to him, the Obiangwu Community is calm and peaceful following the committee’s inauguration, and the community remains firmly supportive of Governor Uzodimma and the ruling APC, especially in light of their son, Dr. Cliff Ogbede’s, recent appointment to the SEDC.

