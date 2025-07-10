APC: Stakeholders reject automatic tickets for Akwa Ibom NASS members

A section of stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom has said that the pronouncement by the State Governor, Umo Eno, indicating that automatic tickets would be given to National Assembly members from the state is a farce, as that has never been the policy of the party.

In a petition to President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, the stakeholders, under the aegis of the Concerned Members of the APC, said the governor’s plan was not only undemocratic but also negates the constitution of the party.

The group warned that if the governor proceeds with his plan, the APC in the state will erupt in crisis between legacy members and new members. They called on President Tinubu to take urgent steps to avert the impending situation.

The petition, signed by representatives from the 10 federal constituencies of the state, raised the alarm that the development would annihilate legacy members of the party who stood by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Among the signatories to the petition are: Anthony James – Uyo Federal Constituency, Chief Effiong Etim – Itu Federal Constituency, Uwem Thompson – Abak Federal Constituency, Peter Okon – Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency, Obong Stephen Umoh – Etinan Federal Constituency, Etim Asuquo – Oron Federal Constituency, and Comrade Victor Ubom – Eket Federal Constituency.

Others include Bernard Etim – Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, Pastor Dennis James – Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency, and Obong Etim Ekpo – Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency.

The petition reads in part: “We, the Concerned Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, write to bring to your attention a pressing matter of grave concern regarding the recent pronouncement by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State on automatic tickets for all incumbent National and State Assembly members.

“This pronouncement is undemocratic, unconstitutional, and a flagrant disregard for the APC constitution and the position of the national leadership of the party.

“It will lead to a mass exodus of members to the opposition and a woeful performance in the next election cycle. There is a grand conspiracy to annihilate legacy members who stood with Senator Godswill Akpabio in building, growing, and sustaining the party.

“The governor’s decision to grant automatic tickets to non-performing members, some of whom are seeking re-election against the zoning and rotation formula, is unjustifiable. A fair, equitable, and balanced formula for sharing elective offices between legacy members and recent defectors should be discussed and agreed upon.”

The petition further alleged that old members of the party have been sidelined and relegated by new entrants into the APC who are bent on hijacking the party structure in the state.

“Since the governor’s defection to the party, what exists is a peace of the graveyard, with a cold war brewing between legacy members and new members. Legacy members are being discriminated against, looked down upon, and humiliated by the new members, creating a toxic environment that threatens the party’s stability. This unhealthy dynamic has further been exacerbated by the governor’s recent pronouncement.

“What was thought to be a strategic advantage for the party in Akwa Ibom State, with the influx of new members, should not be turned into a disadvantage by disenfranchising loyal and dedicated members who have been the backbone of the party. Instead of strengthening the party, this pronouncement may achieve the opposite — undermining the party’s foundation and jeopardising its future in the state.

“Furthermore, we strongly suspect that the governor’s automatic ticket pronouncement may be part of a larger plot to undermine the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and decimate his structures within the party. By granting automatic tickets to incumbent lawmakers, the governor may be attempting to consolidate his influence and weaken the Senate President within the party.

“This pronouncement may be a tactical move to reduce the influence of legacy members loyal to Senator Akpabio, thereby undermining his leadership and the party’s overall performance in the state.

“We wish to state categorically that those who toiled, moiled, and built the party will not stand idly by and watch themselves being disgraced out of the party. Their sacrifices, dedication, and loyalty deserve recognition and reward, not marginalisation and exclusion. We urge you to intervene in this matter, ensuring that the interests of legacy members who laboured for the party are protected.

“In light of the foregoing, we stress that anything and everything must be done to avert a possible implosion of the party in Akwa Ibom State. The current situation is precarious, and if left unchecked, it may lead to an irreversible breakdown of the party’s structure, resulting in electoral defeat and loss of political relevance. We implore you to take immediate action to address this issue and ensure a level playing field for all members,” the stakeholders added in the petition.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE