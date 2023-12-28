The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, His Royal Majesty, Oba Francis Alao has said the death of former Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is a sad silencing of a loud voice for justice, equity and fairness in Nigeria.

“His death came as a rude shock and a sad reminder of his courageous leadership and motivation for soft and hard activists who will not rest until we see the Nigeria of our dreams.

“I remember Aketi (as he was fondly called) as a wild voice in the wilderness in the course of the struggle of power rotation to the southern part of Nigeria. He had a great mind and was a distinguished personality, a pride to the Yoruba race and Nigeria as a country.

“I am very pained that my compatriot left us when he is still needed.

“Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was courageous, dogged, resilient, firm and progressive-minded. He was my great partner along with Governor Seyi Makinde during the fight for the establishment of the Southwest regional security outfit codenamed ‘Amotekun’.

“You came, made a great impact, and left a good legacy.

“I pray God to give the family, the good people of Ondo State and the entire Yoruba nation the fortitude to bear this huge loss.

“May God raise stronger voices for justice and equity in Nigeria.”

On its part, the All Progressives Congress (APC), South West caucus has expressed sadness at the news of the demise of the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, after a protacted illness.

The caucus, which is the primary constituency of the deceased stated that “we commiserate and mourn with the government and people of Ondo State, the six Governors of the South-West zone, members of the APC in the zone, National Chairman of APC and all the members in the entire country, the Progressive Governors Forum, the National Governors Forum and the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

“Governor Akeredolu, who was the Chairman of the South-West Governors forum, left an indelible mark as a forthright leader and an amiable personality. He showed commitment toward securing the South-West through the creation and effective policing of the zone with the AMOTEKUN security squad.

“He will be remembered as a man of good pedigree and panache who, any day, will stand up for human rights and justice. He was a dogged fighter for peace and defender of the defenceless

“The South-West caucus sees his death as a big void which will be hard to fill and commiserates with the immediate and extended family of the deceased, Kabiyesi, Olowo of Owo and the entire people of Owo and Ondo State on the irreplaceable loss of their illustrious son.

“The South West leadership of the party appeals to the new Governor, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa to work hard for the unity of the party in the state and the good of all citizens of Ondo.

“The chairman of the party in the zone, Isaacs Kekemeke, bids the deceased farewell and prays for the repose of his soul.”

