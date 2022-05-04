APC South-West leaders to meet Tinubu, Osinbajo, Fayemi, Amosun this week

LEADERS of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West have arranged a meeting with the party’s presidential aspirants from the zone.

It will hold on Friday.

The meeting is the brainchild of two elders of the party, former interim national chairman of the party and former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande and a former Ogun State governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba.

Osoba was quoted as confirming the development on Tuesday. Aspirants expected at the meeting were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; former Lagos State governor and national leader of APC, Senator Bola Tinubu; Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; immediate past governor of Ogun State and serving senator, Ibikunle Amosun, among other hopefuls.

If Tinubu and Osinbajo attend the meeting, it will be the first time they will be coming face to face publicly since the latter declared his interest in the seat.

Osinbajo is widely held as Tinubu’s protege and his entry into the race, after Tinubu had expressed interest, has raised political temperature across the country, especially the South-West.





The meeting is scheduled to hold at Lagos Flag House, Marina, an extension of Lagos State Government House.

Others listed as participants at the meeting are Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate Leader, Professor Ajayi Boroffice and governors elected on the platform of the party in the South-West. Osoba reportedly said the meeting was to bring peace in the zone