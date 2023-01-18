APC solicitors urge Reps Speaker to declare seat of Hon. Lawal Idirisu vacant for defecting

The solicitors to the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Ajaokuta local government area of the State, J. U. Usman has written a letter to the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, to immediately declare the seat of Hon. Lawal Muhammad Idirisu vacant by section 68(1) (G) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, upon his defection.

He also called for immediate stoppage; and refunds of salaries, allowances and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency project funds since 20th May 2022 till date from Hon. Lawal Muhammadu Idirisu.

The letter read as follows: “We are solicitors to All Progressives Congress (APC) Ajokuta Local Government Chairman and all the eligible voters who participated in respect of the 2019 General Elections for Ajaokuta Federal Constituency (hereinafter referred to as our clients) upon whose instruction we write you as follows:

“That our clients’ are voters with voting points within Ajaokuta Federal Constituency who participated in the 2019 General Elections and massively voted in Hon. Lawal Muhammad Idirisu later emerged as the winner under the platform of the APC.

“That Hon. Lawal Muhammadu Idirisu was a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and got elected on the platform of APC in the 2019 National Assembly elections to represent the Ajaokuta Federal constituency in the House of Representatives. Attached herewith is a photocopy of his Certificate of Return issued to him by the INEC for your perusal.

“That sometime in May 2022 knowing that he was elected on the platform of APC to serve between 2019 to 2023, the said Hon. Lawal Muhammadu Idirisu defected to New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) where he emerged as their flag bearer on the 20th day of May 2022, concerning the 2023 General Elections for House of Representatives, Ajaokuta Federal Constituency before the expiration of the period for which the current House of Representatives was elected.

“That premised on the above, it is common knowledge that the aforesaid HON. Lawal Muhammadu Idirisu automatically lost his seat at the House of Representatives as a member representing the good people of Ajaokuta Federal constituency having regards to section 68 (1) (g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1060/20 wherein the Federal high court, Abuja sacked Hon. Yakubu Dogara for defecting from Peoples Democratic Party to All Progressive Congress.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





He said despite all these, the said has been drawing salaries, allowances and constituency project funds on the false belief that he is still a member of the House of Representatives.

He noted that the Speaker is empowered by the virtue of the provision of Section 68 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as Amended to declare his seat vacant having defected from APC, the party whose platform he was elected to NNPP, another party whose platform he was not elected to the House of Representatives. It is against the law to further participate in the business activities of the House after defection by HON. Lawal Muhammadu Idirisu.

He stressed that it is given the foregoing that they passionately appeal to your highly esteemed office to immediately declare his seat vacant, for the immediate refund of salaries, allowances and constituency project funds wrongfully and illegally paid to HON. Lawal Muhammadu Idirisu and to forthwith stop further payments to him as he is no longer a member of the House of Representatives upon his defection to NNPP by section 68 (1) (g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) representing the good people of Ajaokuta Federal Constituency.

“We strongly believe that you will act promptly as the good people of Ajaokuta Federal Constituency are waiting to hear from you as failure to act at this material time will cause irreparable damage and untold hardships on the good people of Ajaokuta Federal Constituency.”