APC showed me ‘shege’ ― Ex-Deputy gov, Jigawa

The former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Ahmed Mahmoud Gumel, has said that he went through pains while at the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In his statement on Saturday after collecting his new Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) membership card in Bamaina, Mohmoud said: “I do shed tears whenever I see how things are happening in APC and remember how it used to be when we were in government under the PDP.”

He said the party has failed to meet the demands of the commoner.

Gumel revealed that he did not tear his old PDP membership card because “I know I would surely return to my people and the house we built together and improved things.”

He, however, disapproves of the allegation that he left the party alone. He had decamped with all his supporters who worked together under the APC for the forthcoming 2023 election.

“All my supporters who worked for the success of APC in 2015 and 2019 and I have quit the party and will work for the victory of PDP in the coming 2023 general election.”

He asserted and affirmed that more prominent politicians in the state would join PDP in the next two weeks.