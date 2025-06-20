APC set to welcome Tinubu, others to Akwa Ibom

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has expressed her readiness to welcome the President of the Federal Republic, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, and all APC governors to the state for the reception ceremony of Gov Umo Eno into the party.

Sen. Ita Enang, a chieftain of APC in the state, made the expression while briefing journalists on the preparations of the party for the President’s visit in Uyo on Friday.

It would be recalled that Eno had earlier defected from the People’s Democratic Party on June 6 to the APC to bring Akwa Ibom into the centre of Nigerian politics.

Enang said that the party is set to welcome all APC stakeholders and visitors to ensure a hitch-free reception ceremony.

Enang, who is a former Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly and Niger Delta Affairs, said that the governor’s decision had aligned Akwa Ibom to the centre.

“I welcome you to this brief session of welcoming President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje and all progressive governors and all our guests to the maga rally in Akwa Ibom state,” Enang said.

Enang assured the governor and all the delegation coming to progressive family that the APC would receive them with open arms.

“Let me add to all the assurances that we have given to the Governor and the entire delegation that are joining us that we will keep and honour all agreement and work with them to ensure that they understand and assimilate into the progressive ideas of the APC.

“Again, we will also work with them to ensure that programmes and projects of the state government and all actions of the state government are accord with the ideals and manifesto of APC because this is what has won us into the heart of the people,” he said.

He said the coming of the governor into APC is a merger, where the state would benefit when both strengths come together.

