APC senatorial primaries: Senator Ya’u wins Zamfara North

The All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election committee for Zamfara North Senatorial District has declared Senator Sahabi Ya’u Kaura the winner of the rescheduled primary election held in the area on Monday.

Announcing the result in Gusau on Monday night, the Chairman of the APC Senatorial Primary Election Committee for Zamfara North Senatorial District, Dr Auwal Abdullahi Aliyu, said three aspirants contested the primary: Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u, Alhaji Tijjani Yahaya and Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi.

Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u scored 49,176 votes, Alhaji Tijjani Yahaya polled 9,628 votes, while Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi secured 2,602 votes.

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According to Aliyu, Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u met the requirements of the APC constitution and guidelines and scored the highest number of votes to emerge as the winner.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and guidelines of the APC, Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u is hereby declared the winner of Zamfara North Senatorial District Primary elections.”