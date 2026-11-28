…as Lagos APC suspends campaigns

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state has announced that the remains of the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State and Senator representing Lagos West, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule, will be buried on Sunday, November 29.



The party said the burial would take place at the Ebony Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos, at 3:00 p.m.



It also announced the suspension of all campaign activities of the Lagos State APC PBAT/KOH Campaign Council until further notice in honour of the late senator.

The APC spokesman in Lagos State, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday.



Oladejo said the Director-General of the campaign council, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, announced the suspension of campaign activities as the party mourned the death of Adebule.

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He urged party leaders, elected representatives, stakeholders, members and supporters to attend the burial and pay their last respects to the deceased.



Describing her death as a painful loss to the party and Lagos political family, Oladejo said Adebule’s years of service, commitment to the progressive ideals of the APC and contributions to the political and developmental advancement of Lagos State would remain indelible.



He also directed all campaign structures, directorates, committees, supporters and stakeholders to comply with the suspension of activities.



The party extended its condolences to the late senator’s immediate family, political associates, constituents and residents of Lagos West Senatorial District.



It prayed that Almighty Allah would grant her soul eternal rest and give her family and associates the strength to bear the loss.



Adieu, Distinguished Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule. Your service will not be forgotten, the statement added.

