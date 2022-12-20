APC SCC holds Lagos East mega rally for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) State Campaign Council in Lagos, on Tuesday, held Lagos East Senatorial district mega rally for its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other candidates of the party in the forthcoming election.

The rally, held at the historic Ikorodu town Hall, had in attendance Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Chief of State to the governor, Tayo Ayinde, members of the State Campaign Council, party’s Executive Council led by the party chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, National and State Assemblies members from the district, candidates, chieftains and members of the party, representatives of CAN, Islamic clerics led by the grand chief Imam of Ikorodu, Nollywood Yoruba artistes and traders’ associations.

In his opening remarks, Director General of the State Campaign Council, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, disclosed that the mega rally officially flagged off the party’s campaign in the Lagos East.

He said, “Our aim is to officially flag off Lagos East Senatorial district campaign. This coming presidential election in February is for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate.

Also in the same election, we are voting for our Senatorial candidate, Senator Tokunbo Abiru and our candidate for the House of Representatives.

Subsequently, in March, we are having the Governorship election where we will vote to re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat for another term of office and members of the House of Assembly.

I am sure our party, the APC will win. And as we are winning in Lagos, we will win at the centre. I am therefore enjoining those that are yet to collect their PVCs to do so and vote for the party’s candidates.”

State chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi expressed the party’s commitment and readiness to renew its covenant with Lagosians for a better Lagos.

He said, “We are here to give account of our stewardship and renew our covenant with the good people of Lagos state. We have seen the giant strides of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu across all sectors of the state in the last four years. You can imagine what will happen to us and the monumental transformation the state will witness if Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerge the next president. We want to renew the trust giving to us in the last election. We are ready to do it again. Today, we are delighted to present to you all our flag bearers in the 2023 elections. We have delivered on the covenant we had with you four years ago.

“Meanwhile, INEC is rounding off the collection of PVCs, it is our responsibility to go out and collect our PVCs because it is the only instrument we have to vote for candidates of the APC in the 2023 elections.”

In his address, Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked the people of the Lagos East for their show of love and support.

He charged them to go from house to house to sell candidates of the party to the people.

He said, “Its been an honour to be here in your midst. The campaign has started in earnest. Let’s start House to house campaign to tell everyone that we have started.

Let us show to them that our candidates from the presidency, governorship to the Senate, House of Reps down to the House of Assembly are the right candidates to vote come 2023.





Let us all go out and collect our PVCs to vote for the party.

In the Lagos East, president Muhammadu Buhari will be here to Commission the Imota rice mill and the Lekki port. I will be coming back to commission the Ipakodo Road. This, we are doing across the district and the state.”

Chairman, Senate Committee on industry, Senator Tokunbo Abiru who is also seeking re-election into the red chamber, charged the electorate to take the evidences of good governance and achievements of Representatives of the party from door to door to campaign for the candidates of the party.

Lagos APC women leader, Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas charged women to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other candidates of the party.

She said, “We have heard even the PDP campaigning for our party. It is clearly evident that it is our turn. I am telling every woman that we own the votes. The votes belong to us. We have the number. I therefore want us to go out and vote for the party.

We have heard and seen what our women Commissioners have done in the state. On the election day, I urge you to mobilise and vote for the party.”

Lagos APC youth leader, Dr Murtala Seriki, encouraged Lagos Youths to vote for all candidates of the party, saying the election is for the youths.