APC Reps candidate demands urgent signing of NYSC Trust fund bill into law

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for the House of Representatives in Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, Philip Agbese, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law the NYSC Trust Fund as a parting gift to the teeming youths in the country.

Chief Philip Agebese stated this at an interactive session with journalists after a visit to the presidential villa in Abuja as part of his consultations and preparations for the forthcoming elections.

He said: “The long-anticipated signing of the NYSC-Trust Fund Bill into law, considered by stakeholders to be the masterstroke to unemployment in the country, is before our amiable president. We are confident that Mr President will sign the bill into law given the numerous benefits that would accrue to the country.”

“The NYSC Trust Fund is a product of painstaking efforts to address youth unemployment in the country. This much has been articulated by the various stakeholders in the country towards our drive to address youth unemployment. We must understand that the NYSC Trust Fund, when signed into law, will remain one of the notable legacies of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.”

Agnese further added that the Muhammadu Buhari administration had devoted substantial attention to youth development in the country over the years.

“One of the things you can’t take away from President Muhammadu Buhari is the fact that he is at home with the teeming youthful population in the country. This has been evident in the various youth development initiatives introduced over the years, and the signing into law of the NYSC Trust Fund into law would be the icing on the cake.”

“We have seen how instrumental the youths, particularly those undergoing the mandatory one-year youth service, have been invaluable in the country’s socioeconomic development. For example, during the Covid-19 pandemic, corp members contributed immensely to halting the virus’s further spread through notable initiatives.”

“The youths can do more given the right atmosphere and motivation, and that is what the NYSC Trust Fund will do; the youths will have access to funds to turn their dreams into tangible realities. Jobs will be created; crime rate will reduce drastically, amidst other numerous benefits the NYSC Trust Fund will bring to the country.”

“I must add that the NYSC Trust Fund, when signed into law, will be an enduring legacy in the nation. In the years to come, it would have solidified Nigeria’s unity in many ways. It would also address a major critical problem: the “lack of funds for startups which has stood as a setback in the journey of many youths.”

When asked about the challenge of implementation after signing the NYSC Trust Fund bill into law, he stated that there are provisions in the bill that addresses those concerns.





“There are multilayers of checks to ensure that funds are adequately utilized transparently and accountable. Remember that there will be a board charged with the utilization of funds. Membership of the board will be drawn from a diverse background of people with an impeccable track record in administration.”

“Remember that the National Assembly and stakeholders adequately scrutinized the bill. Those concerns were raised and addressed. So, there should be no cause for alarm. It is a departure from the past, and I can tell you that when signed into law, the NYSC Trust Fund will serve as a reference point for youth development in the African continent and beyond.”

Recall that both chambers of the National Assembly recently passed ‘A Bill for an Act to Establish National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund to provide a Sustainable Source of Funds for the National Youth Service Corps, Skill Acquisition, Training and Empowerment of Corps Members, Training and Retraining of the Personnel of the National Youth Service Corps, Development of Camps and NYSC formations and Facilities therein; and for Related Matters.