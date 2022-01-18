APC releases timetable to pick candidates for federal constituencies bye-elections

Latest News
By Taiwo Amodu-Abuja

Ahead of the election into six federal constituencies announced last week by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday released its timetable and schedule of activities for the processes that would lead to emergence of its candidates.

The bye-elections are expected to take place in Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency, Ondo State; Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, Plateau State; Pankshin South State Constituency, Plateau State; Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, Cross River State.

Others are Akpabuyo State Constituency, Cross River State and Ngor-Okpala State Constituency, Imo State.

The statement revealed that sale of forms would commence on Tuesday, January 18 and end on Monday, January 24.

Aspirants would be screened on Wednesday, January 26 while primaries would hold on February 1.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>Click Here Now! <<

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Latest News

4.5 million farmers benefited from CBN borrowers’ programme to cultivate over 5…

Latest News

Ozekhome takes over as Nnamdi Kanu’s lead counsel as court adjourns till…

Latest News

Give women more posts in government, parties ― Aisha Buhari

Latest News

Pay N24m tax or we will attack you, bandits tell communities in Zamfara

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More