All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential/Gubernatorial Campaign Council in Kano State has rejected a petition seeking a National Judicial Council (NJC) investigation into alleged interference in the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s election.

The council described the petition, dated November 24, 2026, and reportedly submitted by Comrade K. Suleiman of Malali, Kaduna, under the platform of Concerned Nigerian Citizens, as misleading, unsupported by credible evidence, and based on a misrepresentation of the governor’s recent BBC Hausa interview.

In a press statement issued and signed by its Campaign Spokesperson II, Hon. Sanusi Kiru, the council said the petitioners had confused a request for presidential non-interference in judicial proceedings with an alleged attempt to influence the outcome of the case.

According to the council, Governor Yusuf had explained during the interview that his former political mentor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, instructed him to approach President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with an assurance that they would return to the APC if the President refrained from interfering in the legal proceedings concerning the 2023 Kano governorship election and the case ended in their favour.

The council maintained that asking the President not to interfere in judicial proceedings was consistent with the constitutional principle of separation of powers and could not, on its own, constitute evidence of judicial compromise.

It challenged the petitioners to identify any Supreme Court Justice allegedly involved in the purported negotiations and provide evidence of unlawful presidential instructions, improper communication, inducement or threats capable of influencing the judgment.

The APC council further argued that political discussions and subsequent political realignments could not, without supporting evidence, establish judicial corruption.

It recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Yusuf winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election with 1,019,602 votes against 890,705 votes secured by his closest opponent, representing a margin of 128,897 votes.

The council also cited the Supreme Court judgment delivered on January 12, 2024, in Yusuf Abba Kabir v. APC, INEC and NNPP, Appeal No. SC/CV/1179/2023, which addressed issues including the validity of 165,616 deducted votes and the jurisdiction of lower courts over questions concerning political party membership.

It said the Supreme Court’s reversal of the lower courts’ decisions was an exercise of its constitutional appellate powers, adding that the petitioners had failed to establish any connection between the court’s legal reasoning and the alleged political interference.

On the legal basis of the petition, the council argued that the NJC lacked constitutional authority to review or overturn the legal correctness of a Supreme Court judgment.

It cited Section 235 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which provides for the finality of Supreme Court decisions, stressing that the NJC’s disciplinary powers should not be confused with appellate jurisdiction.

The council also questioned the timing and documentation of the petition, noting that it was submitted more than 34 months after the Supreme Court judgment.

It further observed that the circulated version of the petition contained neither a verifying affidavit nor an authenticated recording of the BBC Hausa interview or supporting exhibits to substantiate the allegations.

The statement also maintained that any demand for the governor to testify under oath must take into consideration the constitutional protections afforded to him under Section 308 of the Constitution.

The APC council urged the NJC to conduct an appropriate preliminary assessment if the petition was formally presented and dismiss it if it failed to meet the required legal and evidential standards.

It also challenged the petitioners to produce the complete authenticated BBC Hausa interview and credible evidence to support their allegations rather than relying on speculation.

The council stressed that while citizens had the right to petition constituted authorities, such rights must be exercised with factual accuracy, intellectual honesty, and respect for established legal procedures.