APC registration, revalidation: Jigawa needs N100m to finance exercise ― Gov Badaru

The Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar said All Progressive Congress (APC) needed about N100 million to pay adhock staff and stationary for the conduct of membership registration and validation in the state.

The governor made the disclosure in his speech delivered at a stakeholders meeting held at APC state Secretariat Dutse,.said the party (APC) has estimated to spend over N80 million on the payment of allowances for the adhock staff recruited to carried out the exercise in state.

Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar noted that “we needs stepullar of N75 million, and other things which requires money in the exercise.”

He pleaded with elected people under the party in the state to came to the air of the party financially to ensure the success of the project.

“Where are you the three senators,?Where are you 11 members house of representatives? Where are you 30 members of the state Assembly? wWhere are you 27 local government councils chairmen? Come and support the party with money as our plan is to register members more than every state in the country”.

The governor there for refuted the allegation of effort to hijacks the membership registration, describing the rumor as baseless that lack any iota of truth, adding that “the registration is open to any interested person as the party is always live on Democratic tenets”.

“All Progressive Congress (APC) Jigawa state Chapter has fixed Monday 8th February for commencement of membership registration renewal with targets of 800,000 peoples.”

Governor Badaru also directed all local government chairmen, commissioners, members national and state Assembly to provide maximum support including logistics to ensure hitch free registration exercise across the 27 local government area of the state.

The governor how ever charged all party members to go an renew their membership as it is one of the pre- requesit for one to hold any elective or appointment position under the party.

In his speech, the chairman of the 7 men registration committee sent from party national headquarter, Alhaji Ibrahim said. the registration exercise will be carry out at every poling station in the state.

He explained that, every member is expected to go an register at his poling units unlike the previous registration which was done at ward levels.

According to him two adhock staffs were recruited to handle the registration at each poling units to make the registration easy and accessible to all people of the state in respect of their geographical location.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Jigawa needs N100m Jigawa needs N100m

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Jigawa needs N100m Jigawa needs N100m

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE