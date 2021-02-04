APC registration: Governor Lalong warns against manipulation

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State has warned against attempts to manipulate All Progressives Congress registration and revalidation exercise saying that the party has put in place strategies for multi-level vetting to ensure that only a credible register is generated.

Governor Lalong who gave the warning shortly after he registered alongside his wife, Mrs Regina Lalong and daughter Stephanie described the process as another great opportunity for members of the party to demonstrate their faith and love for the party and also bring in more members into their fold.

He described the process as smooth and seamless which will encourage many eligible people to register adding that the party wants to use the opportunity to bring in more people into the party.

He said: “We want our members to use this opportunity to bring in more people into the party because the APC is the people’s choice and the biggest party in Nigeria. Our vision and programmes are changing Nigeria and Plateau State for the better and I am very sure more people are going to join us.”

He appealed to the stakeholders and party officials to conduct the exercise with all sincerity and in accordance with the guidelines issued by the national headquarters of the party.

State APC Caretaker Committee, Chairman Chief Letep Dabang, said the party has trained officials that will go into all parts of the State to carry out the exercise.

Governor Lalong later inspected ongoing projects. These include the Ajikamai township roads completed with asphalt, the N’yak – Gangnum road linking Lantang South from the farm training centre, as well as the Yelwa- Shendam road.

He addressed a large turn out of cheering crowds who appreciated the governor for providing water, electricity and fixing the roads they have been yearning for over the years.

He said contractors have been substantially funded and are expected to complete the projects within record time as his administration is determined to complete all the projects it initiated along with many it inherited.

The Governor and his delegation later visited the Long Gamai of Shendam Miskoom Martin Shaldas III to intimidate him on their mission to Shendam and seek his blessings for a successful exercise.

