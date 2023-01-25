APC reconciling to ensure total victory in Benue – State Chairman

The Benue Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Austin Agada has said that the party has embarked on reconciliation to resolve all contending issues to ensure total victory in the forthcoming general elections.

He said that recent development in the party is being addressed to ensure that the APC come out more stronger and united to take over power in the state.

Agada who said this in an interview with Journalists added that the party leaders have been talking with all stakeholders to come up with a more united front.

“The leaders of the party have been talking on the sideline, it is in the process; we have called all the aspirants, sent people to talk to them and many have forged ahead working for the victory of the party.

“Yes, we have others who have remained adamant and have gone to court. We still have the wise ones who want to ensure APC wins and the state is better.

“There are some who are still bitter, but we are talking to them and we believe that at the end of the day, the party will have the understanding of all of them, we will have one house as we go into the general elections,

“We are also law-abiding citizens even as party members;all court judgments will be adhered,” APC chairman said.

According to him, the dismal performance of the present government in Benue has already given the APC 50 per cent advantage of winning the forthcoming elections in the state.

Agada said that the party has set clear priorities if elected, which will directly impact positively on citizens.

“Our priorities are agriculture, education, security, health, youth and women empowerment.





“There are no industries in the state for commerce and agriculture to thrive; we will revive all of them to move Benue forward.

“By God’s special grace, I believe that our candidate and the people of Benue are in one accord for the good of the state,” the state APC chairman added.

He expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the elections.

Agada said that the APC has been talking to people to pick their voter cards from INEC in order to participate in the elections.

“We have been talking to the youth about shunning electoral violence too, we have been engaging with the police to ensure free, fair, credible and violence-free elections in the state,” Agada added.