APC raises alarm over ‘witch-hunt’ of members in Zamfara

All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara has raised the alarm of alleged which-hunt of their members who were part of the parallel Assembly in the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Zamfara state APC publicity secretary Malam Yusuf Idris alleged that Zamfara State government has continued to witch-hunt the nine elected members of the state House of Assembly using a Chief Magistrate 1, Halima Jaafar Mikaila, ordered for their arrest without any summons.

The statement reads in part: “We at the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC )have found it disturbing and embarrassing how the state government is using the machinery of the judiciary to attack constitutionally elected members of the state House of Assembly for executing their legislative functions and pointing out where the executive is wrong in the discharge of its responsibilities for the public interests”.

“Even though the case is pending in the Court of Appeal, Sokoto in addition to a petition written to the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the DSS, the National Security Adviser, the national Assembly and other stakeholders by the aggrieved law makers extracted from both the ruling PDP and opposition APC in the state, the Magistrate Court went ahead to order for the arrest of the members without any charge nor summon”.

“We therefore call on the state government under governor Dauda Lawal to stop these harassment, sit with the aggrieved members and amicably resolve the crisis in order to move the state forward”.

The statement further said, “APC no doubt will continue to be on the right side of the law and will not allow judicial officers to be politicised and used against public interests”.

“The party will resist any attempt to witchunt the members just for voicing out the security situation of their various constituencies, which the Zamfara State government failed to address”.

“We call on the aggrieved members to petition the Judicial Service Commission against the politically motivated court order illegally granted by the Magistrate in order to serve as a lesson to other judicial officers”.