APC professionals’ forum board nominates Oduwole as patron

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Forum’s Board of Trustees, has nominated Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, as Patron/Member of the Forum’s Board of Trustees.

It said the nomination is in recognition of her contributions to the country’s development, including the membership and the leadership of the APC.

This is contained in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Friday in Abuja.

Conveying the nomination to the Forum’s Board, the National Coordinator of the Forum, Hon. Akeem Akintayo, said the Special Adviser’s nomination “is an attestation to your dedication and patriotism, which has not gone unnoticed.”

Oduwole is the pioneer Secretary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The statement also quoted Oduwole as saying; “I am humbled by my nomination to the Board, especially at a time our great party prepares for the general elections.





“I look forward to joining my colleagues on the board of the forum, to establish a framework for the harnessing of our individual competencies as professionals in politics for the improvement of our national outcomes.”

The APC Professionals’ Forum is a registered stakeholders forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC), comprising professionals and technocrats in diverse fields who are registered members of the Party.

