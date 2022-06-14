APC primary that produces Tinubu, free, fair, transparent ― member election committee

A member of the election management Committee of the just concluded All Progressive Congress (APC) special national convention, Senator Abubakar Girei has said that the primary election that produced the party’s flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was free, fair, transparent and credible.

This was even as he claimed that the actual ‘winner’ of the party’s national special convention was the incumbent Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (PYO).

Senator Girei who was one of those that superintended the election made his views known during an interview with journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday.

He said the primary that produced former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the standard flag bearer of the party was very fair, free, transparent and credible.

He expressed joy that flag bearers of political parties have emerged, congratulated the flag bearer of his party the APC, Asiwaju Tinubu and other flag bearers, and promised to work committedly for the overall victory of the APC flag bearers from bottom to top.

” As a loyal member of the APC, I will work for the total victory of my party flagbearers from bottom to top and I am confident that our party will emerge victorious in the general election”.

On the rumoured Muslim/Muslim ticket, Senator Girei noted that it is an issue that is being championed by propaganda for selfish political interest, apparently by those who are neither good Muslims of Christians.

“Politics, however, is all about winning strategy, so in my opinion whatever strategy can be implored to win elections that is within the confine of the Constitution to me is okay,” he said.

However, he disclosed that the Vice President ‘won’ the special convention without fear of contradiction. As the vice president, he is an heir to the throne, a crown prince who should have been given the right of first refusal in the contest.





“He had the best speech and his manifestoes at the convention were the best, he identified problems and profer solutions to them more than all other aspirants.

He continued, ‘For someone who has never contested any election before and with no politicking knowledge to emerge third at the convention, I consider him the greatest winner of the convention, he declared.

