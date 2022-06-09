APC primary: Ondo Reps member, Makinde, congratulates Tinubu

A member representing Ondo East and West Federal Constituency, Hon. Abiola Peter Makinde has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the National leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his emergence as the party’s flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Makinde congratulated the former Lagos Governor for emerging victorious despite huge contenders who sought to clinch the presidential ticket.

Makinde said, “I congratulate our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his scintillating emergence at the recently concluded presidential primary election.

“This victory has shown his political strength and wide acceptability.

“It is our sincere hope that Asiwaju would bring forth ideas to tackle the problems we are faced with as a nation and we are also counting on his experience to bring forth a lasting roadmap to the positive development of our great country as he has evidently done with Lagos state.

“I also congratulate all the other contestants who participated in the process as we are all winners.





” Finally, I commend the APC National Working Committee on the success of the just-concluded Special convention and all our delegates all over the country”.

