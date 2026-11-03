APC primary: No one can steal my mandate in Zamfara North — Senator Tijjani

The All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Zamfara North Senatorial District was described as successful by Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, who declared that no one could steal his mandate.

Kaura, who was among the aspirants for the Zamfara North Senatorial seat, was earlier announced as the winner of the APC primary held on Monday before Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u was subsequently declared the winner in the state.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday evening at his residence in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State, Kaura commended the massive turnout of voters, particularly youths and women, who supported his candidacy.

“My mandate will never be stolen by anyone. I won the primary, and I remain the APC senatorial candidate for Zamfara North,” he declared.

Kaura, a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, expressed concern over what he described as attempts by some people to undermine democracy.

“Let me share my worries about how some people want to truncate democracy. Many people do not know what a mandate means,” he said.

According to him, he won the primary election, and the result was announced and declared by a nine-member committee headed by an appointed chairman after the committee member sent from Abuja was allegedly whisked away by unknown persons.

He described the outcome of the primary as overwhelming and thanked the electorate for giving him their mandate.